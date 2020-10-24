Alpha Windward LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

