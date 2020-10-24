Alpha Windward LLC Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

NYSE EMN opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $88.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

