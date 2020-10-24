Alpha Windward LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 345,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 311,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 768,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

