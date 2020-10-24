Alpha Windward LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $283.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.