Alpha Windward LLC Grows Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 41.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of AZZ opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $904.33 million, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.43. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

