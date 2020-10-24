Alpha Windward LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $100.98 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.