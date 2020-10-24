Alpha Windward LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 528.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after buying an additional 1,324,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 213.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 866,686 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $11,415,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $10,781,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

