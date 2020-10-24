Alpha Windward LLC Decreases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

