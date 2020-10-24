Alpha Windward LLC Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,161,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $32.58 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

