Alpha Windward LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Shares of CI opened at $184.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

