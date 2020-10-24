Alpha Windward LLC Cuts Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in News were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in News by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in News by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $13.98 on Friday. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

