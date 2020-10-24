Alpha Windward LLC Buys Shares of 1,413 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

ADI opened at $124.20 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

