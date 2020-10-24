Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 20.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 43,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

