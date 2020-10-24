Alpha Windward LLC Buys 330 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.