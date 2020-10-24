Alpha Windward LLC Buys 296 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 337.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

