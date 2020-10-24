Alpha Windward LLC Buys 214 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

