Alpha Windward LLC Buys 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,514.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,452.63. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,809.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

