Alpha Windward LLC Buys 1,672 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $55,055,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

