Alpha Windward LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

