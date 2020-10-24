Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after buying an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841,136 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 688,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after acquiring an additional 526,948 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

