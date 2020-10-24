Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

