Alpha Windward LLC Acquires New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

