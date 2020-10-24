Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 3,540 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

