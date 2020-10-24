Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 3,540 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

