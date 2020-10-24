Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 19,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,514.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

