Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

