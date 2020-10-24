Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.47. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

