Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 132 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

