Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 41.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,883,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,172,000 after acquiring an additional 549,420 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at about $72,639,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 77.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 476,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNNE opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

