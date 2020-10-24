Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,412,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,043,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,182,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,068,000 after buying an additional 167,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

