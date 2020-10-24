Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. Analysts predict that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Afya by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after purchasing an additional 743,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Afya by 747.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 675,551 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth about $15,358,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Afya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Afya by 25.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 261,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

