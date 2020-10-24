Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,376 shares of company stock worth $24,239,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $488.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.17. The company has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

