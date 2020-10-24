Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ) Shares Up 12.5%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 349,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 357,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

