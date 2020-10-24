Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,205 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

ATVI stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

