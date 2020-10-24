AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in AbbVie by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 34.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 790,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after buying an additional 200,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 113.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

