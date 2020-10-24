AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

