AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

