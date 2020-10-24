9,000 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 44.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 302.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:AZN opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

