706 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.56. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.60 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.