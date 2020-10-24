7,033 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. FMR LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after purchasing an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFLAC stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.