43,620 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of GT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

