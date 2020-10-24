3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

