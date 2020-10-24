3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in 3M by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

