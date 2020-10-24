3,365 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

