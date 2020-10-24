3,125 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

