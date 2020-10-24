25,000 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.