2,264 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $111.42 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

