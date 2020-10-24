21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $2,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.