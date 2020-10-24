21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 21Vianet Group.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $2,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.