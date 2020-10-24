1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

SRCE stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

