1,754 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.